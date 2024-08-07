Dorman Products, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Dorman Products in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Dorman Products’ current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $502.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.46 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.75%. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of DORM stock opened at $106.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.32 and a 200-day moving average of $91.17. Dorman Products has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $107.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $138,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,527.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dorman Products news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $46,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,799.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $138,572.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,527.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

