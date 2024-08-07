Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,355 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Douglas Elliman were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOUG. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Douglas Elliman by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 670.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 964,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Elliman by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 26,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOUG opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $197.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.26). Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Richard Lampen acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,197,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,549,452.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Douglas Elliman news, Director Mark Zeitchick bought 58,313 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $64,144.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,160.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Richard Lampen purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,197,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,549,452.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 428,644 shares of company stock valued at $486,786 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

