DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in DraftKings by 10.8% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 257,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,670,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 41.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 301,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,705,000 after purchasing an additional 89,132 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 542,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,649,000 after purchasing an additional 370,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 49.31%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday. BTIG Research upped their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.97.

In other DraftKings news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $9,537,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,183,546 shares of company stock worth $46,745,617 in the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

