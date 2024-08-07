DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $50.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.34% from the stock’s previous close.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.97.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DKNG

DraftKings Stock Down 1.3 %

DKNG stock opened at $31.38 on Monday. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.95.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.31% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,465,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,939,834. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $9,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,465,034.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,939,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,183,546 shares of company stock valued at $46,745,617. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,011,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,938,000 after purchasing an additional 747,937 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $192,140,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in DraftKings by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,424,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,979,000 after acquiring an additional 781,058 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in DraftKings by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,235,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 20.6% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,884,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,403,000 after purchasing an additional 663,427 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.