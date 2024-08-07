DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Lowered to $55.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.97.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DKNG

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $31.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,465,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,939,834. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,668,954 shares in the company, valued at $116,339,704.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,465,034.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,716,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,939,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,183,546 shares of company stock worth $46,745,617 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.4% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 26.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 21.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 32.5% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.