DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 91.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DKNG. Susquehanna cut their price objective on DraftKings from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.97.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $31.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.95. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 49.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,668,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,339,704.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,668,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,339,704.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,972,998.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,962 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,504.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,183,546 shares of company stock valued at $46,745,617. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.4% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 21.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

