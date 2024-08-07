Dragonfly Energy (DFLI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Dragonfly Energy to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Dragonfly Energy has set its Q2 2024 guidance at -0.160–0.130 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. Dragonfly Energy had a negative return on equity of 114.66% and a negative net margin of 50.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect Dragonfly Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dragonfly Energy alerts:

Dragonfly Energy Stock Up 9.0 %

NASDAQ:DFLI opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.78. Dragonfly Energy has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $2.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $0.90 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.75 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dragonfly Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dragonfly Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragonfly Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.