Dragonfly Energy (DFLI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Dragonfly Energy to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Dragonfly Energy has set its Q2 2024 guidance at -0.160–0.130 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. Dragonfly Energy had a negative return on equity of 114.66% and a negative net margin of 50.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect Dragonfly Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Dragonfly Energy Stock Up 9.0 %
NASDAQ:DFLI opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.78. Dragonfly Energy has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $2.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on Dragonfly Energy
Dragonfly Energy Company Profile
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dragonfly Energy
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Dragonfly Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragonfly Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.