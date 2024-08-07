Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Trading 2.7% Higher

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Free Report) traded up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 358,320 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 220,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Drone Delivery Canada Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. The firm has a market cap of C$42.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.23.

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.10 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Drone Delivery Canada Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

