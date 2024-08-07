DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.75). 14,933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 16,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.77).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of DSW Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

DSW Capital Stock Performance

DSW Capital Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £12.94 million, a PE ratio of -4,700.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 53.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 52.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Insider Transactions at DSW Capital

In other news, insider James A. T. Dow acquired 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($44,472.84). In other news, insider James A. T. Dow purchased 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($16,613.42). Company insiders own 73.47% of the company's stock.

About DSW Capital

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; and asset based lending risk management services in the tech and media sectors.

Featured Stories

