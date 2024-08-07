DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 282.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter worth $216,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in DT Midstream by 1,223.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 50,018 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $782,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $72.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.57. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $76.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.74.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.71%.

DTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on DT Midstream from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

