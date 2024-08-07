Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) PT Raised to $13.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DNB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 1.5 %

DNB stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -146.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 7,260.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

