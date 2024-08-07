Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Evercore ISI

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DUOL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.20.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of DUOL opened at $165.06 on Monday. Duolingo has a one year low of $121.89 and a one year high of $251.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.55 and its 200-day moving average is $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Duolingo’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $478,328.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,372,638.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.61, for a total value of $1,986,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $478,328.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,709 shares in the company, valued at $15,372,638.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,698 shares of company stock valued at $7,849,703 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 10.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 4.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 60.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

