Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duolingo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.20.

Duolingo Price Performance

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $165.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 170.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.55 and its 200 day moving average is $199.18. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.30.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $478,328.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,372,638.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total value of $290,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,503,485.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $478,328.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,372,638.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,698 shares of company stock worth $7,849,703. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Duolingo by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,200,000 after purchasing an additional 67,004 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duolingo by 23.9% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,281,000 after purchasing an additional 245,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Duolingo by 153.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,450,000 after purchasing an additional 238,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,042,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 73.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,459,000 after acquiring an additional 154,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

