DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DD opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $85.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 95.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.