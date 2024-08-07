DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Receives $27.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

DRRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of DRRX opened at $1.37 on Friday. DURECT has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 279.77% and a negative return on equity of 328.25%. Equities research analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in DURECT by 10.8% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 256,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in DURECT by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 380,131 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DURECT by 41.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

