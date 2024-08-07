DXP Enterprises (DXPE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $412.64 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.75%. On average, analysts expect DXP Enterprises to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $57.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $777.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In related news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $192,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 621,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,936,677.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

