Dynacor Group Inc. (DNG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on August 16th

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Shares of Dynacor Group stock opened at C$5.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.85. Dynacor Group has a 12 month low of C$3.00 and a 12 month high of C$5.75. The firm has a market cap of C$185.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$91.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.50 million. Dynacor Group had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Singular Research upgraded Dynacor Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th.

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa project covering an area of 5,796 hectares located in the Circa district, Peru.

