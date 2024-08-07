Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as high as C$0.11. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 290,000 shares changing hands.

Eagle Plains Resources Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.08 million, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Eagle Plains Resources Company Profile

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, critical-metals, uranium, lithium, rare earth elements, and industrial minerals. It controls approximately 50 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 10 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

