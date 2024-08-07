Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 11th

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th.

Eagle Point Credit has increased its dividend payment by an average of 87.7% annually over the last three years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 125.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 122.6%.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

Shares of ECC stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $750.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.77. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.30 million. Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 88.90% and a return on equity of 13.48%. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

