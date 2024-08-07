East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EWBC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $77.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.89. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $49.59 and a 1 year high of $89.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $472,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,343.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $472,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,343.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,240. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Stories

