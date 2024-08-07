EastGroup Properties, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.15. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for EastGroup Properties’ current full-year earnings is $8.30 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ FY2025 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $159.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.70 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EGP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

NYSE:EGP opened at $182.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.64 and a 200-day moving average of $173.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $154.75 and a twelve month high of $192.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 110.20%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

