EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Raised to $209.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wedbush from $208.00 to $209.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

EGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.29.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EGP opened at $182.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $154.75 and a 1-year high of $192.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.64 and a 200-day moving average of $173.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $159.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.70 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,931,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 756,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,813,000 after buying an additional 226,169 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,863,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,785,000 after buying an additional 210,207 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at about $35,131,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 465.6% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 200,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,054,000 after acquiring an additional 165,100 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.