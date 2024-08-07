Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Shares of KODK opened at $4.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.47. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 3.66.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 6.80%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 68.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 301,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 122,480 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 104,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 53,381 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 382.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 136,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 108,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

