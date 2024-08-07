Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Eastman Kodak Price Performance
Shares of KODK opened at $4.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.47. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 3.66.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 6.80%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Kodak
Eastman Kodak Company Profile
Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
