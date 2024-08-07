ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00). 4,876,065 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 18,775,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.27 ($0.00).

ECR Minerals Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.29. The stock has a market cap of £5.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.08.

ECR Minerals Company Profile

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

