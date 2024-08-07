Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

EDAP stock opened at $4.76 on Monday. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that Edap Tms will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Edap Tms by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST) segments.

