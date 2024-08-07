Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 108.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $11,734,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX stock opened at $81.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $83.05.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 136.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.27.

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,738 shares of company stock worth $10,916,903 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

