Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. Educational Development has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 million, a PE ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) by 93.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,600 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.53% of Educational Development worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company's stock.

About Educational Development

(Get Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

