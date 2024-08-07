Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. Educational Development has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 million, a PE ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

About Educational Development

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) by 93.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.53% of Educational Development worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.