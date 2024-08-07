Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EKSO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

EKSO stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $19.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 92.08% and a negative net margin of 68.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 322.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,892 shares during the quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned approximately 3.28% of Ekso Bionics worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.