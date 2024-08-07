Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Berenberg Bank

Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELMTY opened at $7.47 on Monday. Elementis has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

