Elena Gomez Sells 2,162 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $51,888.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,414,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $317,875.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $329,875.00.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.30 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.53. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $27.90.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toast by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,677,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,729,000 after buying an additional 1,598,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Toast by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,924,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,468,000 after buying an additional 3,574,397 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Toast by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,524,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,788 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Toast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,913,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,280,000 after acquiring an additional 37,091 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,976,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,611,000 after acquiring an additional 833,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.65.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

