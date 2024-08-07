Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $27.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.83.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $275.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.60. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 180.76% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.95 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $91,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,926.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $91,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,926.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tara Lynn Kieffer sold 7,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $89,589.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,764.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,940 shares of company stock valued at $246,181 over the last three months. 13.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,579,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,928,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after purchasing an additional 134,292 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 853,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

See Also

