Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $113.00 to $109.00. The stock had previously closed at $89.67, but opened at $86.14. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Encompass Health shares last traded at $85.33, with a volume of 106,150 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EHC. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.86.

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

