Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Encore Wire

Encore Wire Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $289.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.40. Encore Wire has a 12 month low of $150.51 and a 12 month high of $295.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Encore Wire by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth about $1,687,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in Encore Wire by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Encore Wire by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Encore Wire by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.