Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$48.00.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Endeavour Mining to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Endeavour Mining
Endeavour Mining Trading Down 9.5 %
Endeavour Mining Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.
About Endeavour Mining
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Endeavour Mining
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.