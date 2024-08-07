Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$48.00.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Endeavour Mining to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$26.70 on Tuesday. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of C$21.11 and a 12 month high of C$33.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

