Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 1,282.2% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

UUUU opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $746.69 million, a PE ratio of -66.14 and a beta of 1.62. Energy Fuels Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $9.02.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

