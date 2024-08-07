Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.22

Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.22 and traded as low as $21.27. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 8,953 shares traded.
Enghouse Systems Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22.
About Enghouse Systems
Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.
