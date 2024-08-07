Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 282.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Entergy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Entergy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.19.

Entergy Stock Up 0.6 %

ETR stock opened at $116.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.99. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $123.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

