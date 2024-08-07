Entravision Communications (EVC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:EVC opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Entravision Communications has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a market cap of $169.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Entravision Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

