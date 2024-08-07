EPAM Systems, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of EPAM Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for EPAM Systems’ current full-year earnings is $7.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.28.

EPAM stock opened at $206.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.65. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at $406,000. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 41.7% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 57.1% during the second quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 47,294.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 189,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,560,000 after buying an additional 188,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth $276,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

