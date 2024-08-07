Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $871.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EQIX

Equinix Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $784.61 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.80 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $771.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $796.03. The company has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.