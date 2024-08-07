Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.46.

CG stock opened at C$8.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.07 and a 52-week high of C$10.25. The firm has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of C$412.37 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Centerra Gold

In other news, Director Craig Stephen Macdougall purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,330.65. Insiders bought 11,012 shares of company stock worth $105,101 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

