Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Omnicom Group Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Omnicom Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Omnicom Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Omnicom Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.25 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.97 EPS.

OMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $91.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $98.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.86.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,197,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,148,000 after purchasing an additional 42,075 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,874,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,795,000 after buying an additional 383,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,717,000 after buying an additional 892,494 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,787,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,734,000 after buying an additional 165,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,832,000 after buying an additional 186,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

