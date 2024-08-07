Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Arhaus, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arhaus in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARHS. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Arhaus in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In related news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $104,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,736 shares in the company, valued at $591,816.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arhaus news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $104,070.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,736 shares in the company, valued at $591,816.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,555 shares in the company, valued at $9,476,558.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,960 shares of company stock worth $2,978,281. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arhaus by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 209,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP lifted its stake in Arhaus by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Arhaus by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 278,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 247,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

