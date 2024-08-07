Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Neumora Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMRA)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Neumora Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst M. Minter anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neumora Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NMRA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Neumora Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ NMRA opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,354,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $8,715,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,924,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,206,000 after purchasing an additional 371,350 shares during the period. Addis & Hill Inc bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,187,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,819,000. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

About Neumora Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.