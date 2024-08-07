Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $8.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.58.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $146.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $151.78.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at $718,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 77.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.