Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ATMU)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Atmus Filtration Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Atmus Filtration Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

ATMU stock opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.07. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $33.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 314.52%. The company had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATMU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 366.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,080,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348,391 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,102,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,800,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $19,841,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 38.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,355,000 after acquiring an additional 583,078 shares during the period. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

