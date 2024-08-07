Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Wedbush

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EQR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.84.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $71.44 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $72.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.26 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 569,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after acquiring an additional 152,736 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 18,556 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 165,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 551,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,482,000 after buying an additional 27,171 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 200.9% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 51,423 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

