Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at TD Securities

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ERO has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Ero Copper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Ero Copper from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.96.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of ERO opened at C$26.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$15.72 and a twelve month high of C$32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.49.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$142.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.98 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.2548878 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ero Copper

In related news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.11, for a total value of C$281,053.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,208 shares of company stock worth $464,151. 10.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

