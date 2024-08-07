ESS Tech (GWH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect ESS Tech to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 million. ESS Tech had a negative net margin of 746.89% and a negative return on equity of 73.08%. On average, analysts expect ESS Tech to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ESS Tech stock opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.52. ESS Tech has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80.

In other news, Director Harry Quarls acquired 42,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $35,859.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 366,146 shares in the company, valued at $307,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upgraded ESS Tech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm started coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on ESS Tech from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.01.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

