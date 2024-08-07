Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $61.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $59.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 61.40%. The business had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $672,846.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,989,450.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,525.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $672,846.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,989,450.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Essent Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

